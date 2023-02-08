HUNTINGTON — A community forum on West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s proposed personal tax cuts is set for Thursday in Huntington.
The forum, organized by the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, will focus on how the state’s proposed budget serves Cabell County’s children and families. It will take place at Heritage Station in Huntington from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
The event comes after Justice proposed a 50% across-the-board personal income tax reduction during his State of the State address before lawmakers at the State Capitol last month. The tax cuts would come in increments, 30% the first year and 10% the following two years.
The House of Delegates overwhelmingly, 95-2, approved the personal income tax cut bill in January. The Senate, however, has been more apprehensive with accepting the proposal.
Thursday’s discussion will be led by the Center’s policy outreach director Seth DiStefano, who opposes Justice’s proposed income tax cut. Opponents say the proposed cut could take away investments in programs and services for families, workers and small businesses across the state.
The forum was scheduled to allow the Center on Budget and Policy to hear insights from community members as to what they would like lawmakers to prioritize when considering the budget and tax policy during the ongoing session.
The event is free and open to the public.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
