The West Virginia Capitol is pictured during the last day of the 2017 regular legislative session on April 8.

 WV Legislature Photography

HUNTINGTON — A community forum on West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s proposed personal tax cuts is set for Thursday in Huntington.

The forum, organized by the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, will focus on how the state’s proposed budget serves Cabell County’s children and families. It will take place at Heritage Station in Huntington from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

