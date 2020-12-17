CHARLESTON — Members of the West Virginia Racing Commission on Tuesday approved dedicating 1% of greyhound racing purses to the National Greyhound Association for administration and operation of the Greyhound Hall of Fame.
Listed on Atlas Obscura’s “Ultimate List of Wonderfully Specific Museums,” the Hall of Fame and museum is located in Abilene, Kansas, across the street from the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum.
The motion, adopted without discussion, caught the attention of Carey Theil, executive director of the anti-greyhound racing organization GREY2K USA.
“Why is West Virginia supporting a tourist trap in Kansas?” Theil asked after the meeting, which was conducted via video conference. “How much money are we going to send to Kansas?”
According to Atlas Obscura, visitors to the Hall of Fame and museum are greeted not only by a greyhound statue out front, but by “two very real greyhounds … who hang out just inside the doorway and love company.”
The greyhounds are retired racing dogs, it states.
According to the entry, “The building opened in 1973 and has attracted both casual travelers and greyhound fanatics over its many years of operation. Although the exhibits cover the history of the sport and the intricacies of breeding, a large portion of the museum is devoted to displays featuring each of the inductees. One of the most notable honorees is Molotov, a handsome and (literally) dashing dog, who became one of the most sought after sires in America. By the time of his death in 2006, he had fathered a staggering 7,600 puppies.”
Racing Commission executive director Joe Moore did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Based on previous years’ greyhound racing purses, the contribution to the Hall of Fame will be less than $9,000 a year.
Steve Sarras, with the NGA, was on the video conference, but did not address the motion.
Also Tuesday, commissioners honored Danny Wright, who is retiring after 27 years as a thoroughbred racing official, including the past 19 years as chief steward at Charles Town Races. Prior to becoming a racing official, Wright was a jockey for many years.