CHARLESTON — The acting head of the West Virginia Department of Commerce gave an update to interested lawmakers on one of the most controversial laws from the 2022 regular legislative session during the Legislature’s interim session last Monday.
Acting Commerce Secretary James Bailey, who was appointed to the role later in the week, said the state is planning to make public a request for proposal under House Bill 4408 within the next week.
The law allows the director of the department’s Division of Natural Resources to enter into third-party contracts to support new recreational facilities at all state forests and all but one state park.
Bailey said the request for proposal would be for a “very large campground that will be, hopefully, built and constructed.”
Speaking before the Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Subcommittee, Bailey acknowledged that he had been asked to give an update on the implementation of HB 4408, but declined to give project specifics in response to questions from committee members.
“I’d be happy to share that once we put it out,” Bailey said. “I just hate to say we’re doing ‘X’ while we’re still in the finalization stages. It could change.”
HB 4408 allows the Division of Natural Resources director to execute third-party contracts to finance, construct and operate new “recreational, lodging and ancillary” facilities at state forests and state parks.
Bailey said the state hadn’t yet entered into such a contract under HB 4408 but was hopeful to draw interest with the request for proposal to be released in the next week from private entities who would invest their own capital to increase “recreational opportunities” in an unnamed state park.
State officials are exploring projects as large as constructing at least 100 new campgrounds and as small as agreements with individuals that offer recreational activities like horseback riding, Bailey said.
When Delegate Ruth Rowan, R-Hampshire, asked Bailey whether one of the campgrounds Bailey referenced was at the 6,000-acre Cacapon Resort State Park near Berkeley Springs, he said that that was “a possibility.”
Bailey declined to say whether the state would have to approve as many as 100 camp sites at the park to make any recreational investment profitable, a scenario that Rowan said concerns Morgan County residents.
“I can’t speak to that,” Bailey replied. “Any speculation as to that would be far too advanced. We have not put out a request for proposal.”
Rowan reported environmental concerns among local residents with any project requiring construction of 100 camp sites.
“People would really encourage seeing 50 sites, possibly 60, but talking a hundred, they’re concerned about conservation,” Rowan said.
Rowan said that as a camper, she was worried that 100 camp sites would result in “bumper-to-bumper” crowding ruining the camping experience.
Bailey responded by noting that HB 4408 has public notice and hearing provisions.
HB 4408 requires that the Division of Natural Resources conduct a public hearing before “initiating” a contract for new recreational, lodging and ancillary facilities in the county where the facility is to be located.
An amendment attaching that requirement to the bill was added after West Virginia Rivers Coalition executive director Angie Rosser lobbied for a public hearing provision before the Senate Finance Committee.
State code mandates a DNR-conducted public hearing for contracts for previously state-operated park lodges, cabins, campgrounds, gift shops, golf or ski facilities.
Bailey said neither state officials nor private recreational providers would want to build a project that makes parks less appealing.
“You’re not going to get very much business if you go in and build downtown Manhattan into Cacapon State Park,” Bailey said. “If you lose the appeal of a park, then you’re going to lose the people who provide the business there.”
In testimony before the Senate Finance Committee prior to it signing off on HB 4408 earlier this year, state Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby cited equestrian parks, mountain coasters and large-scale RV parks as examples of amenities the state is looking to attract private investments in.
Ruby reported earlier this year that revenue in West Virginia’s state park system grew 52% from 2016 to 2021, and said the state is eyeing more investments from private vendors. She recalled a $500,000 private vendor investment to add inflatables to the lake at Tygart Lake State Park that she suggested resulted in increased park occupancy.
Prior to HB 4408, state law allowed the Division of Natural Resources director to enter into third-party contracts for financing, building and operating recreational, lodging and ancillary facilities at Chief Logan, Beech Fork, Tomlinson Run, Stonewall Jackson Lake, Lost River and Canaan Valley Resort state parks.
The Legislature excluded only Watoga State Park in Pocahontas County, West Virginia’s largest state park, from parks for which the Division of Natural Resources director can enter into third-party contracts pursuing new recreational facilities.
The exclusion came courtesy of an amendment from Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell. Woelfel noted that Watoga was designated a Dark Sky Park by the International Dark Sky Association, meaning that it has a high quality of starry nights and a nocturnal environment protected for its natural heritage and public enjoyment.
An amendment that Sen. Bob Beach, D-Monongalia, proposed to exclude Coopers Rock State Forest from those state parks and forests for which the Division of Natural Resources director may enter into third-party contracts was rejected in the Senate Natural Resources Committee.
Bailey said the state will put its request for proposals in national publications in addition to posting it online.
“It’ll be large enough to where I think it’ll take several weeks for a proposal to be submitted,” Bailey said of the request for proposals.
HB 4408 stipulates that any contract entered into under the bill be approved by the secretaries of the Commerce, Economic Development, and Tourism departments, rather than allowing the Division of Natural Resources director to act unilaterally.
Critics of HB 4408 have feared it could enable racetracks, amusement parks and other outsized attractions inside state parks and forests, compromising their nature-based appeal.
The West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, the West Virginia Rivers Coalition and the West Virginia Environmental Council held a news conference in March at which retired Division of Natural Resources and West Virginia State Parks administrators argued that HB 4408 risked compromising the state parks system. HB 4408 critics have contended that the bill could reduce the affordability of state parks.