CHARLESTON — The acting head of the West Virginia Department of Commerce gave an update to interested lawmakers on one of the most controversial laws from the 2022 regular legislative session during the Legislature’s interim session last Monday.

Acting Commerce Secretary James Bailey, who was appointed to the role later in the week, said the state is planning to make public a request for proposal under House Bill 4408 within the next week.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

