HD Media
West Virginia received average to below average grades for manufacturing and logistics, according to an annual report from Ball State University.
West Virginia received a "C" grade for manufacturing and "D+" for logistics in the 2019 Manufacturing Scorecard from Ball State's Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER).
The report analyzes how each state ranks among its peers in several areas of the economy that underlie the success of manufacturing and logistics. These specific measures include manufacturing and logistics industry health, human capital, cost of worker benefits, diversification of the industries, state-level productivity and innovation, expected fiscal liability, tax climate and global reach.
The report showed that West Virginia maintained its grade of "C" in manufacturing and global position, "D+" in logistics and diversification, "D" in productivity and innovation and liability gap, and a failing "F" in human capital and benefits costs. The state's grades declined from "B" to "C+" in its tax climate, according to the report.
To view the full report, visit the scorecard project website at mfgscorecard.cberdata.org.