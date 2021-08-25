HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Wednesday confirmed 14 new COVID-19-related deaths, including an 80-year-old man from Cabell County and an 85-year-old woman from Lincoln County.
The total number of active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia has reached 11,725 — an increase of 1,182 from the case total reported Monday and the state’s highest number of active cases since Feb. 13, according to information from Gov. Jim Justice’s office.
There are currently seven active outbreaks associated with churches in the state, including in Mason, Putnam and Wayne counties, and 31 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.
In Cabell County schools, four additional positive COVID-19 cases were identified Wednesday afternoon. Two people tested positive at both the Career and Technology Center and Barboursville Middle School, resulting in an total of 19 others who were asked to quarantine. Two cases were confirmed at Hite-Saunders Elementary School but no other individuals were required to quarantine, according to the Cabell County Schools website.
Wayne County Schools announced 11 new active cases of COVID-19 found across the district, bringing the county’s total to 43.
Charleston Area Medical Center, one of the largest health care systems in the state, announced plans Wednesday to add the COVID-19 vaccine to its list of required vaccinations for employees.
The health care system, which operates a hospital and other health care offices in Putnam County, is providing Pfizer doses to its work force, and those who get vaccinated outside the hospital with Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson have until Oct. 15 to provide formal documentation to management, according to a news release.
“The decision to add the COVID-19 vaccine to CAMC’s vaccination program was not taken lightly. Leadership, management and the CAMC board of trustees have been monitoring guidance from health experts for some time,” the release read. “The COVID-19 vaccine, masks and distancing are our only tools to prevent the spread of disease.”
Earlier this week, WVU Medicine and Mon Health Systems announced similar mandates for their employees. The moves come as state health officials are carefully watching hospital capacity and staffing levels as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge in the state.
“As the tertiary care center for Southern West Virginia, CAMC cares for thousands of patients, including those who are the most ill,” the release read. “CAMC wants to provide the safest environment for its employees, patients, visitors and others who come to its facilities, and in doing so minimize the risk of making any patient sicker by transmitting COVID-19.”