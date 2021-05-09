HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 7,061 active cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
There have been 156,406 cases and 2,726 total virus-related deaths in the state.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,427), Berkeley (12,321), Boone (2,012), Braxton (926), Brooke (2,193), Cabell (8,671), Calhoun (319), Clay (495), Doddridge (591), Fayette (3,435), Gilmer (834), Grant (1,276), Greenbrier (2,785), Hampshire (1,800), Hancock (2,792), Hardy (1,518), Harrison (5,688), Jackson (2,099), Jefferson (4,590), Kanawha (14,889), Lewis (1,183), Lincoln (1,468), Logan (3,096), Marion (4,416), Marshall (3,429), Mason (1,999), McDowell (1,562), Mercer (4,801), Mineral (2,846), Mingo (2,558), Monongalia (9,179), Monroe (1,125), Morgan (1,169), Nicholas (1,671), Ohio (4,205), Pendleton (701), Pleasants (877), Pocahontas (663), Preston (2,863), Putnam (5,126), Raleigh (6,735), Randolph (2,570), Ritchie (702), Roane (628), Summers (820), Taylor (1,227), Tucker (524), Tyler (710), Upshur (1,859), Wayne (3,077), Webster (475), Wetzel (1,327), Wirt (423), Wood (7,747), Wyoming (1,984).
DHHR also reported that 729,599 people in West Virginia have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 625,054 are fully vaccinated.
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are administered in two doses, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one dose.
All West Virginians over the age of 16 are encouraged to pre-register at vaccinate.wv.gov.
In Ohio, 1,082,815 cases have been reported and 19,425 deaths while Kentucky reported a total of 448,757 cases and 6,578 deaths. Ohio reported a 35.1% vaccination rate, while Kentucky reported a 34% vaccination rate.
More than 43,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Sunday, for a total of 32,446,915, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 577,857 deaths related to the virus.