HUNTINGTON — West Virginia surpassed 121,000 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) also confirmed nine more virus-related deaths for a total of 2,024: 85-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 47-year-old male from Pleasants County, a 92-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 90-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 57-year-old male from Wood County, a 59-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 74-year-old female from Boone County, a 74-year-old male from Marion County and a 76-year-old male from Jefferson County.
There were 661 new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, for a total of 121,001.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,106), Berkeley (8,940), Boone (1,428), Braxton (744), Brooke (1,910), Cabell (7,100), Calhoun (214), Clay (352), Doddridge (406), Fayette (2,388), Gilmer (587), Grant (1,000), Greenbrier (2,253), Hampshire (1,395), Hancock (2,485), Hardy (1,219), Harrison (4,457), Jackson (1,573), Jefferson (3,351), Kanawha (11,088), Lewis (851), Lincoln (1,129), Logan (2,433), Marion (3,364), Marshall (2,816), Mason (1,634), McDowell (1,256), Mercer (3,914), Mineral (2,488), Mingo (1,925), Monongalia (7,114), Monroe (885), Morgan (880), Nicholas (1,055), Ohio (3,397), Pendleton (567), Pleasants (772), Pocahontas (556), Preston (2,425), Putnam (3,835), Raleigh (4,186), Randolph (2,209), Ritchie (565), Roane (464), Summers (671), Taylor (1,017), Tucker (457), Tyler (573), Upshur (1,492), Wayne (2,372), Webster (257), Wetzel (1005), Wirt (328), Wood (6,530), Wyoming (1,583).
Cabell County reported 1,421 active cases Sunday, while Wayne County reported 377.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 4,210. There have been 57 virus-related deaths in the county.
Statewide, a total of 362,890 cases have been reported, with 3,745 deaths.
In Ohio, updated case information was unavailable for Lawrence County, where Friday was the final day the health department posted a daily update as they free up time for contact tracing and other COVID-19 duties.
Statewide, more than 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday, for a total of 895,792, with 11,175 deaths.
More than 141,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Sunday, for a total of 25,921,703, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 438,035 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.