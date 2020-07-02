CHARLESTON — With travel expected to be busy over the July Fourth weekend, the West Virginia Division of Highways is opening all rest areas and welcome centers on Interstates 64, 68, 77 and 79. During this COVID-19 pandemic, personnel are working on an enhanced cleaning schedule with disinfection protocols in place, and masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged.
Along the West Virginia Turnpike, all travel plazas are open with limited food menus. Tourist information centers are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and trucker showers are open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Beckley Plaza.
The Parkways Authority is expecting heavy traffic starting Thursday, with the heaviest days being Thursday, Friday and Sunday and then July 10-12.
Travelers can still expect work zones; however, where possible, temporary roadway lane closures will be pulled, and two lanes maintained.