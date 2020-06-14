BARBOURSVILLE — Most anglers in West Virginia will tell you that June is normally a great month for fishing.
On Saturday, the state’s annual “Free Fishing Weekend” began. No fishing license is required for West Virginians who want to participate.
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced last week that it had stocked nearly 6,000 pounds of catfish in 41 ponds and lakes across the state in preparation of its annual event, which continues through Sunday, June 14.
Normally, catfish stocking starts each year as the spring trout season winds down, and this year it coincides with Free Fishing Weekend.
“Summer catfish stockings have become really popular over the last few years, and we’re excited to be giving anglers and their families another chance to catch a fish and enjoy our state’s natural beauty,” DNR Director Stephen McDaniel said in a news release. “Whether it’s trout in the spring or catfish in the summer, our stocking program provides incredible fishing opportunities for West Virginians throughout the year.”
“There are a good number of trophy-sized channel catfish in the mix this year,” Jim Hedrick, DNR hatchery program manager, said in the release. “We even have a few albinos out there, so anglers have a really unique opportunity to catch a white catfish.”
DNR officials said that those who enjoy themselves and want to continue fishing after this weekend can purchase a fishing license on the DNR’s website at http://www.wvdnr.gov/.