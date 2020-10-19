HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Small Business Development Center (WV SBDC) announced Friday that its Huntington Center will relocate to Marshall University’s Brad D. Smith Business Incubator.
The center is located on the first floor of the Marshall University Visual Arts Center at 927 3rd Ave., across from Pullman Plaza.
The Incubator, which opened in 2019, provides space for entrepreneurs to cultivate new ideas aimed at growing the local and regional economy, officials said in a press release.
“We are excited to be a part of Marshall University’s business incubator initiative. The WV SBDC’s statewide network provides the professional expertise and guidance that every small business owner needs to flourish in today’s competitive and ever-changing business world,” WV SBDC state director Debra Martin said in the release. “This partnership seamlessly aligns with our mission.”
The Huntington WV SBDC office provides service to Cabell, Lincoln, Mason and Wayne counties. The facility offers mentorship and support to startups, and gives entrepreneurs access to Marshall’s innovation ecosystems, including subject matter experts and student interns.
“I am thrilled to have the WV SBDC join us as our first anchor tenant at the Brad D. Smith Business Incubator,” Tricia Ball, associate director of the Marshall University Brad D. Smith Business Incubator, said in the release. “We have a shared mission of strengthening our economy through entrepreneurial support and development so this partnership is a natural fit.”
Ball says if you are an inventor with a great commercial idea, an entrepreneur with a business startup or an established business looking to sustain or ready to expand your success, then WV SBDC has services to match your needs.
“Having direct access to the expert business coaching, training, and resources provided by the SBDC will be invaluable to our clients,” Ball said in the release. “We can also connect with SBDC clients as they come to meet with their business coach so they can access other services that are available to them at the Incubator and maximize their companies’ potential.”
WV SBDC services are available at no cost through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration and support from the West Virginia Development Office.
To learn more about WV SBDC, visit www.wvsbdc.com or reach out to a business navigator by calling the Business Ask Me Line at 1-888-WVA-SBDC or email askme@wv.gov.