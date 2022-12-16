The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Superintendent of Schools David Roach introduced a new state literacy campaign based on the science of reading during Wednesday’s meeting of the West Virginia Board of Education.

The campaign is called Ready, Read, Write, West Virginia and uses the science of reading as the foundation of a back-to-basics approach to teaching literacy, according to a news release issued after the meeting by the state Department of Education.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com.

