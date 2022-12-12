The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Broadband_01
Buy Now

Many areas of West Virginia lack access to broadband internet service. A federal program could help overcome that.

 File photo | HD Media/

CHARLESTON — The Federal Communications Commission released its updated National Broadband Map last month and West Virginia officials are asking residents to log on and report inaccuracies about their internet service.

The map will determine how federal funds for broadband improvements are allocated, so it’s crucial that West Virginians paint an accurate picture of the quality of internet service in the state, according to an informational session hosted Monday by Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and the West Virginia Office of Broadband.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com.

