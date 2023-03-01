The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate has approved a bill that would allow the development of connector trails from existing private trail systems to give all-terrain vehicle users access to state park and forest recreational facilities.

The Senate advanced Senate Bill 468 to the House of Delegates without debate in a 29-4 vote on Wednesday.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

