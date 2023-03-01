CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate has approved a bill that would allow the development of connector trails from existing private trail systems to give all-terrain vehicle users access to state park and forest recreational facilities.
The Senate advanced Senate Bill 468 to the House of Delegates without debate in a 29-4 vote on Wednesday.
SB 468 also would make permanent a state forest trail system at Cabwaylingo State Forest in Wayne County.
The Senate Outdoor Recreation Committee advanced a scaled-back version of SB 468 Monday after considering a more expansive committee substitute last month that sparked opposition from environmental advocates.
That version of the bill would have allowed the Division of Natural Resources to establish trail systems for all-terrain, off-road and utility-task vehicles within state forests.
The committee shelved SB 468 last month after a vote to advance it failed in a tie.
The state began allowing all-terrain and off-road highway vehicles to drive on roads and trails in the Cabwaylingo State Forest in 2019 as part of a pilot project. DNR Director Brett McMillion told the Outdoor Recreation Committee last month that the Cabwaylingo project had proven to be “very beneficial.”
McMillion said Monday that, under the new version of SB 468, the DNR and its parent agency, the Department of Commerce, would determine whether any further development of Hatfield-McCoy or other trail systems close to state parks or forests merit connections between the parks and forests and those systems.
“Do we need to utilize the revenue potential from these connector trails? It would really have to make sense, I think, in order to do so,” McMillion said.
McMillion said Twin Falls Resort State Park, in Wyoming County, and Chief Logan State Park, in Logan County, are two sites where the state would like to increase the potential for revenue for “a little more self-sufficient number.”
Twin Falls and Chief Logan have trailheads in the vicinity that would open them up to ATV and UTV motorists to stay at a lodge or overnight facility.
“(They would have) access to park at that lodge and load their vehicle and have access to that particular trailhead so they don’t have to load up and go again,” McMillion said.
SB 468 names the Hatfield-McCoy trail system as a potential system the DNR could develop and use to provide access to state park and state forest recreational facilities by ATV, UTV and off-road trail users.
Jeffrey Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority, complained to an interim legislative committee in November that recreation-driven economic growth is unavailable to many towns and cities near the trail system but not connected to it.
The Hatfield-McCoy trail system spans 1,000 miles and connects to 17 towns and cities.
The Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority is a quasi-governmental agency created by the Legislature in 1996 to build and maintain recreational trails in Southern West Virginia.
Lusk touted the “luxury” that ATV and UTV trail riders have of riding out of bed and breakfasts through towns onto the trail system.
The West Virginia Rivers Coalition had objected to the more expansive version of SB 468 that was cast aside, fearing ATVs and off-road vehicles would displace state forest users and harm soil, vegetation and wildlife.
Rivers Coalition executive director Angie Rosser expressed relief Monday that the version of SB 468 approved by the Outdoor Recreation Committee dials back proposed ATV use. But Rosser said she’s still concerned about how increased vehicle presence through connector trails would change the visitor experience and character of state parks.
The lead sponsor of SB 468, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, voted against the bill. Hamilton, who is not a member of the Outdoor Recreation Committee, did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Also voting against the bill Wednesday were Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Charles Clements, R-Wetzel; Education Committee Chairman Amy Grady, R-Mason; and Economic Development Committee Vice Chairman Patrick Martin, R-Lewis.