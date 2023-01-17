The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — A bill moving through the West Virginia Senate could result in some people having to provide DNA samples when arrested.

West Virginia currently requires people convicted of certain felonies — such as a crime of violence, burglary or an offense with a minor victim — to submit a DNA sample after conviction. Proposed Senate Bill 53 would amplify the law to require the sample at the time of the arrest.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

