CHARLESTON — A bill moving through the West Virginia Senate could result in some people having to provide DNA samples when arrested.
West Virginia currently requires people convicted of certain felonies — such as a crime of violence, burglary or an offense with a minor victim — to submit a DNA sample after conviction. Proposed Senate Bill 53 would amplify the law to require the sample at the time of the arrest.
The bill would also require anyone convicted of a felony or certain misdemeanors — such as involuntary manslaughter or sex offenses — since March 9, 1995, to submit a DNA sample.
The bill is similar to one that passed through the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2022, but failed to move forward. The committee discussed the 2023 version of the bill Thursday, but tabled it after discussions on the bill eclipsed an hour.
Following another hour-long discussion Monday, the committee voted to push the bill forward for consideration by the Senate Finance Committee.
Senators’ concerns surrounded privacy rights and the constitutionality of taking DNA without a conviction.
To underline the importance in collecting DNA, Sen. Charles Trump, R-Morgan, discussed the Golden State Killer, a serial killer recently convicted in 13 murders and 51 rape cases.
Joseph James DeAngelo was identified through a private familial DNA testing business decades after his 1970-80s crime spree.
Ashley Spence, founder of DNA Justice Project and survivor of a rape that nearly took her life at age 19, reflected during testimony Monday on the moment her attacker was discovered thanks to the national database when he was arrested for a subsequent crime.
“He would still be out if he was arrested in West Virginia, as the law stands now,” she said.
Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, said in addition to catching those who have committed a crime, the DNA analysis could also be used to free those falsely convicted.
Melissa Runyan, supervisor for the database section at the West Virginia State Police forensic lab, said under current law, a person convicted of certain offenses must provide a DNA sample, fingerprints and other identifying information to the state police lab. The information is processed, given a unique number and entered into a localized system with about a 30-day turnaround time.
Eventually the information is added to the national DNA database, where it is determined if the sample matches any other cases.
Sen. Laura Chapman, R-Ohio, said she did not have a problem with the collection of DNA, but questioned if the collection of DNA before conviction was against an arrestee’s constitutional right against unreasonable search and seizure.
Chapman proposed an amendment Monday that would allow DNA to be collected and tested prior to conviction, but only to be submitted to the DNA databases upon conviction. Her effort failed after much debate.
The presenter of the bill said while there have been instances of arrestees challenging similar laws across the country, courts have always ruled the laws are constitutional and are considered to be part of a booking process. He said most states in the country have similar laws.
Spence said since CODIS was established there has never been a breach, nor an erroneous match. When a match is made, only the accused’s name is forwarded to officers investigating cold cases, she said.
Spence added a DNA match is like an investigative lead for officers, who can use it to build their case. She said building a database will not only help people, but it will also exonerate innocent people serving a prison sentence.
She said the outcome of solving a cold case outweighs the senators’ concerns of the minimally invasive procedure of a mouth swab.
“I have never heard of anybody that has been harmed through this system,” she said. “But we have actually had people that have been tragically murdered senselessly, because we’re not utilizing and maximizing the database.”
Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, agreed with the sentiment, as he pointed to a childhood friend who was wrongfully convicted on DNA evidence processed by Fred Zain, a West Virginia forensic technician caught falsifying results.
“Not only did he get freed, but ultimately the actual rapist was apprehended and was brought to justice. So I see this is a win-win, to use the cliche,” he said. “I don’t see how it’s intrusive and how it affects anyone adversely that’s not guilty. I can see some innocent people leaving prison if we open this door.”
The bill also proposes a section that would allow anyone who is subjected to DNA testing, but is later acquitted or has charges dismissed, to seek a court order removing their DNA from the database. If a person does not seek expungement, their DNA records could still be used by police investigating other cases, the bill states.
Sen. David Stover, R-Wyoming, showed concern for the process and asked why the burden had to be placed on the arrestee. In the bill’s 2022 version the committee added an sentencing making expungement automatic, but did not in the original 2023 version.
The task could also be difficult for those whose charges live in purgatory because they were not acquitted or did not receive a court order dismissing the case with prejudice.
The committee passed changes to the bill Monday, which make it easier for someone’s DNA to be expunged. The new section creates an application which will allow someone to seek the expungement at no cost and sets a timeline for state police to do so.
Spence said federal laws requiring DNA removal if someone is not convicted are also in place as a safety net.
The bill will be presented to the finance committee at a later date.