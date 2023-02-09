The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Lawmakers advanced a bill through committee Thursday that would require West Virginia law enforcement agencies to reimburse each other for training costs if they hire away officers in their first year on the job.

The Senate Government and Organization Committee approved an amended version of Senate Bill 213, which now advances to the Senate Finance Committee. Under the proposed bill, law enforcement agencies would have to reimburse each other for training costs any time they hire an officer from another agency within the officer’s first year on the job.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

