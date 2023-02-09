CHARLESTON — Lawmakers advanced a bill through committee Thursday that would require West Virginia law enforcement agencies to reimburse each other for training costs if they hire away officers in their first year on the job.
The Senate Government and Organization Committee approved an amended version of Senate Bill 213, which now advances to the Senate Finance Committee. Under the proposed bill, law enforcement agencies would have to reimburse each other for training costs any time they hire an officer from another agency within the officer’s first year on the job.
Both the West Virginia Troopers Association and the West Virginia State Police expressed concern with the proposed legislation. Maj. Shallon Oglesby, chief of staff services for the State Police, said it would harm recruitment and place a financial burden on smaller departments.
“We have concerns regarding the bill, in reference to the ability for us to recruit and hire new police officers into our agency,” she said. “We also have concerns with the fiscal impact to our budget that it would have.”
Originally, the bill did not specify a time limit, but the concerns of law enforcement agencies prompted Sen. Jason Barrett, R-Berkeley, to offer an amendment imposing the one-year time frame.
“If folks are going to be transferring from police departments and sheriff’s departments to the State Police, and vice versa, how does that not balance out?” Barrett asked. “If we put in a time period of one year, would that help in the State Police’s mind?”
“For us, that would be what we already operate under,” Oglesby said.
There is an existing provision in state law that allows law enforcement agencies to enter into contracts with their employees that require them to pay back training costs if they leave in their first year, according to counsel explaining the bill.
Under SB 213, if an officer under contract is poached by another agency, any funds they pay back will be credited against the amount owed by the agency that hired them away from the department that paid for their training.
The State Police won’t hire someone if they have less than a year with their current department, Oglesby said.
“We’ve put that in place as a mechanism because we understand the hardships law enforcement around the nation, and especially in our state, are having hiring new police officers. So that is a criteria that we have,” she said.
Oglesby said the State Police uses a one-year contract with cadets.
“That’s something that has worked for us, as opposed to having a law or anything like that. We have an individual contract with all of our cadet-hires,” Oglesby said.
Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV
