Bill held after testimony

West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser speaks against legislation that would allow connector trails from all-terrain, off-road and utility terrain vehicle trail systems to state forests at the Senate Outdoor Recreation Committee’s meeting Wednesday. The committee set aside the bill for further consideration at its next meeting.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — A West Virginia Senate committee plans to return to a bill it set aside Wednesday after a version of the measure that would allow connector trails from all-terrain, off-road and utility terrain vehicle trail systems to state forests failed on a tie vote.

A committee substitute version of Senate Bill 468 that would allow the Division of Natural Resources director, with approval from the heads of the Commerce and Tourism departments, to authorize the connector trails failed on a 5-5 vote.

