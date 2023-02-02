West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser speaks against legislation that would allow connector trails from all-terrain, off-road and utility terrain vehicle trail systems to state forests at the Senate Outdoor Recreation Committee’s meeting Wednesday. The committee set aside the bill for further consideration at its next meeting.
CHARLESTON — A West Virginia Senate committee plans to return to a bill it set aside Wednesday after a version of the measure that would allow connector trails from all-terrain, off-road and utility terrain vehicle trail systems to state forests failed on a tie vote.
A committee substitute version of Senate Bill 468 that would allow the Division of Natural Resources director, with approval from the heads of the Commerce and Tourism departments, to authorize the connector trails failed on a 5-5 vote.
That tie vote in the Outdoor Recreation Committee followed another tie vote on an amendment proposed by Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, that would have required Legislature approval of connector trail expansion under SB 468 after a public hearing held in any seat of a county affected by such expansion.
A requirement that a public hearing be held if a public notice of a planned expansion prompted a public complaint was added to the bill after West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser expressed concern about ecological impacts from all-terrain vehicle use.
“(That) creates a lot of muddiness in streams, and when you’re looking at where some of our state forests are located, you’re talking about very high-quality cold-water native trout streams that could be affected,” Rosser said. “So we’re concerned about the trade-off here when you start creating impacts from this kind of use, the kind of use and economic opportunities you might be interfering with.”
The state began allowing all-terrain and off-road highway vehicles to drive on roads and trails in the Cabwaylingo State Forest in 2019 as part of a pilot project.
SB 468 would make permanent a state forest trail system at Cabwaylingo, located in Wayne County.
DNR Director Brett McMillion told the Outdoor Recreation Committee that the Cabwaylingo project had proven to be “very beneficial.”
“We also see the value in creating a few connector trails where we can be in locations that put us in close proximity to the Hatfield-McCoy Trails, for example, Twin Falls (Resort State Park), Chief Logan (State Park),” McMillion said.
Jeffrey Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority, complained to an interim legislative committee in November that recreation-driven economic growth is unavailable to many towns and cities near the trail system but not connected to it.
The Hatfield-McCoy trail system spans 1,000 miles and connects to 17 towns and cities.
The Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority is a quasi-governmental agency created by the Legislature in 1996 to build and maintain recreational trails in southern West Virginia.
Lusk touted the “luxury” that all-terrain and utility-terrain vehicle trail riders have of riding out of bed and breakfasts through towns onto the trail system.
The committee voted to set SB 468 aside until its next meeting, expected next week.
Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.