CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate Health and Human Resources Committee passed a tax credit bill Tuesday to encourage doctors to settle in the state.
Senate Bill 85 would establish a tax credit for physicians who are new graduates to move to West Virginia and practice medicine for at least six years. The bill would create a non-refundable tax credit of up to 100% of the taxpayer’s taxable income for up to three consecutive years. The credit would start in the 2024 tax year.
According to a fiscal note with the bill, West Virginia taxes less than 6.5% of an individual’s taxable income and the proposed bill would eliminate 100% of any personal income tax liability for those physicians.
The fiscal note said the bill would result in a revenue loss of at least $4 million in 2025, but the loss could increase to more than $12 million annually, since the credit can be taken up to three years. Additional administrative costs could cost the state another $45,000 annually.
The bill passed through the health committee and was referred to the committee on finance.
The committee also moved forward with Senate Bill 89, which requires every hospital in the state with an emergency department to staff qualified personnel to perform sexual assault forensic examinations.
The bill requires the employees to be trained and properly qualified by the Sexual Assault Forensic Examination Commission to conduct such exams. The hospital would also be required to have those staff members to be on call at all operational hours for emergency examinations.
The hospitals would have until July 2024 to come into compliance with the code.
Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, asked if limiting the requirements to only hospitals with an emergency department provided enough coverage for rural areas of the state. The committee counsel said the law would apply to about a couple dozen hospitals.
At the questioning of Sen. Bob Plymale, D-Wayne, Nancy Hoffman, coordinator for the West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information and Services (FRIS), said the bill was introduced by senators who wanted to bridge the gaps in access to forensic exams.
“In the perfect world, to me, this would be the perfect solution that we have a system where every hospital has a trained examiner to collect that evidence,” she said. “We do have some concerns about having the infrastructure in place to actually have that available right now.”
Hoffman said to perform the examinations, nurses have to take 16 to 24 hours of training, as well as clinical training. She said because of the extensive training and without a funding component to the bill, it would be difficult to implement.
During a meeting of the Joint Committee on Health earlier this month, Hoffman reflected on at least one instance recently in which a person was turned away from a hospital because the hospital did not have time to perform an exam.
David Miller, of the West Virginia State Police, said at the interim committee meeting data shows a victim waits about five to six hours for an exam to start. Another two hours is added for the time it takes for the exam to be performed.
Miller warned the interim committee time is of the essence in these situations.
“We don’t like to see someone have to travel from any part of the state with an offender’s DNA on them and not be able to, you know, take a shower or drink or urinate while that’s happening,” he said. “That travel loses evidence. If we don’t have that kit collected usually within 12 hours, but definitely 24 hours, then the recovery is lost at that point.”
The bill passed through committee and will be presented to the Senate floor later in the session.
In the final bill discussed Tuesday, the commission also approved Senate Bill 177, which would increase minimum salaries for Bureau for Child Support Enforcement attorneys from $45,000 to $75,000.
Garrett Jacobs, commissioner for the West Virginia Bureau for Child Support Enforcement, said attorneys in the office make at least $61,000 a year. With four vacancies in the positions, Jacobs said the raise would put employees on a more competitive level with legal aid and public defenders.
The bill passed the committee and was referenced to the Senate’s finance committee.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
