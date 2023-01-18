The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate Health and Human Resources Committee passed a tax credit bill Tuesday to encourage doctors to settle in the state.

Senate Bill 85 would establish a tax credit for physicians who are new graduates to move to West Virginia and practice medicine for at least six years. The bill would create a non-refundable tax credit of up to 100% of the taxpayer’s taxable income for up to three consecutive years. The credit would start in the 2024 tax year.

