The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHARLESTON — A West Virginia Senate panel resolved Friday to seek U.S. Treasury Department watchdog agency review of Governor’s Office oversight of $28.3 million in federal COVID relief dollars unspent at the deadline to spend them after members likened that oversight to money laundering.

The Senate Finance Committee agreed either it or the full Senate should send a letter to the Treasury Office of Inspector General to request a review of the Governor’s Office’s $28,375,985 transfer of remaining CARES Act funding last fall to a discretionary fund controlled by the office.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.