Pledging to follow the money

West Virginia Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, announced Wednesday his committee would hold a hearing Friday to discuss the Governor’s Office’s transfer of $28.3 million in remaining CARES Act dollars into a Governor’s Office-controlled fund at the deadline to spend those funds in September.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — A West Virginia finance panel of lawmakers will hold a hearing that will focus on the Governor’s Office’s transfer of $28.3 million in federal COVID-19 stimulus money that was unexpended at the federal spending deadline.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, announced on the Senate floor Wednesday that his committee will hold a budget hearing Friday morning that will scrutinize the shifting of the money to a Governor’s Office-controlled fund.

