CHARLESTON — A Senate committee pushed forward two bills Tuesday to protect students from being victims of sexually motivated attacks.
The Senate Education Committee gave its approval to Senate Bill 187, which would create a new criminal offense of sexual contact, intrusion or abuse of students by school employees.
Sen. Charles Clements, R-Wetzel, said the bill will protect students who are 18 years old, but are in a relationship with an adult from school who holds power over students. Clements said he was approached by his local prosecutor after that situation happened at a school, but there was no way to punish the employees.
“I think this is important to put in there because these people are in a position of trust over these young people,” he said. “And even though they’re 18 years old, they still could be under possible influence.”
Another bill approved by the committee Tuesday was Senate Bill 124, which requires the West Virginia Board of Education to establish a program on dating violence and prevention; sexual violence prevention and that promotes positive youth development. “Age appropriate” material will be shown to seventh through 12th grades.
The bill also requires some school staff to undergo four hours of service training on the topic.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
