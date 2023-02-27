A West Virginia Senate committee has approved a bill that would create a trust fund to prioritize nature-based flood protection and prevention solutions for low-income areas with a potential but not required $40 million allocation.
The Senate Economic Development Committee on Wednesday approved Senate Bill 677, which would establish the West Virginia Flood Resiliency Trust Fund to be administered by the state resiliency officer.
Led in sponsorship by Sen. Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, the bill would allow the state resiliency officer to employ additional staff as needed to carry out the duties of the office established in 2017 and responsible for protecting communities against extreme weather and other disasters.
The flood resiliency trust fund may be granted an initial one-time $40 million allocation in state general funds under SB 677. The State Resiliency Office Board could seek to replenish the fund up to $40 million annually.
At least a quarter of resources from disaster recovery funding from Community Development Block Grants must be deposited into the fund for flood resiliency plan development and implementation.
Under SB 677, the state resiliency officer would administer the state Disaster Recovery Trust Fund, which would be removed from the jurisdiction of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. The fund could be granted an initial one-time $10 million allocation, with the State Resiliency Office Board able to seek $10 million replenishments annually.
At least half of all Flood Resiliency Trust Fund disbursements would have to go toward implementing nature-based solutions. At least a quarter of those disbursements must be used for buying residences in areas currently or projected to be subjected to significant flood impacts, assistance to residents relocating outside of the floodplain, and floodplain restoration activities on properties acquired through the fund.
Properties acquired through the fund are to be returned to open space, and all future development on acquired parcels is to be prohibited in perpetuity.
SB 677 defines nature-based solutions as “sustainable planning, design, environmental management and engineering practices that weave natural features or processes into the built environment to promote flood resiliency and preserve or enhance natural hydrologic function.”
At least half of all funds spent through the Flood Resiliency Trust Fund and through the Disaster Recovery Trust Fund after a disaster event must benefit low-income areas or households.
SB 677 also addresses the state not having updated its flood protection plan since 2004.
The bill would require the state resiliency officer to develop a new state flood resiliency plan by June 30, 2024, with biennial updates to the plan and updates due to the State Resiliency Office Board in odd-numbered years.
Appearing on behalf of Pew Charitable Trusts, attorney Danielle Waltz of Charleston-based law firm Jackson Kelly PLLC said Pew had worked on the legislation with the State Resiliency Office and lawmakers.
“As we all know, flooding in West Virginia is a common and widespread disaster,” Waltz said.
Pew Charitable Trusts is a global nongovernmental public policy organization.
West Virginia University associate forest hydrology professor Nicolas Zegre told a state legislative committee last fall that West Virginia suffered 1,683 floods from January 2007 to March 2022, including 968 since the June 2016 flood that killed 23 people and destroyed more than 5,000 homes. Zegre cited National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data.
A study released in October 2021 by First Street Foundation, a nonprofit research group that quantifies climate risk, found more than half of West Virginia’s critical infrastructure — including fire, police and power stations — is at risk of becoming inoperable due to flooding. That was a higher share than in any other state.
And West Virginia’s flooding problem is projected to only get worse as climate change progresses, causing more frequent extreme weather events.
Zegre cited a projection from the First Street Foundation that nearly the entire state will have double-digit increases in the percentage of properties at risk of flooding by 2050 compared to 2020, including escalations of over 40% in Doddridge, Kanawha, Mingo, Taylor and Wetzel counties.
The Economic Development Committee advanced SB 677 to the Finance Committee after little member discussion.