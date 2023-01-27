The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Bill passed on his terms

West Virginia Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Chairman Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, looks out across the Senate floor Friday. The Senate on Friday passed a bill, led in sponsorship by Hamilton, that would lengthen appointment terms for members of the Natural Resources Commission.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — Two years after the West Virginia Legislature shortened the appointment terms of advisors to the state’s Division of Natural Resources director, the Senate has passed a bill that would lengthen them.

The Senate on Friday approved a bill that would return the length of all terms for appointees to the Natural Resources Committee to seven years.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

