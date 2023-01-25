CHARLESTON — A bill that sailed Wednesday through the West Virginia Senate would make rules and regulations promulgated by the state Public Service Commission subject to legislative review.
The Senate approved Senate Bill 245 in a 31-1 vote, advancing it to the House of Delegates for its consideration.
The Senate Government Organization Committee approved the bill last week despite objections from commission Chairwoman Charlotte Lane, who told the committee the legislation would unnecessarily slow down her agency’s administrative process.
SB 245 passed without discussion Wednesday. Sen. Ben Queen, R-Harrison, cast the lone dissenting vote.
Committee members supporting the legislation said they viewed it as a welcome power shift from unelected commission leadership to elected officials.
State lawmakers have the authority to approve or disapprove the promulgation of legislative rules proposed by many state agencies. The Public Service Commission, the regulatory agency for utilities doing business in West Virginia, has been an exception.
SB 245 would not grant lawmakers the authority to set utility rates, but Lane said SB 245 could indirectly impact utility rates.
“(A) lot of our rules do deal with policy issues, and those policy issues can affect rates,” Lane told the Government Organization Committee before its approval of SB 245 last week. “For instance, we have rules relating to alternate main extensions, leak adjustment, where electric utility parts begin and customer parts begin, we have gas abandonment rules, termination rules, motor carrier rules that relate to third-party tows and allowable charges.”
Related costs eventually can “get into” the rate base, Lane said, referring to the value of a utility’s assets, a key part of revenue requirements that utilities meet by charging customers in rate cases.
“The components of what a utility is seeking to recover, there will be some elements included in our rules that they will attempt to get in a rate case,” Lane said after noting SB 245 wouldn’t give the Legislature control over rate-making “per se.”
Lane said lawmakers could point to the commission as “the bad guy” when constituents lament rate increases.
“Do we want people that are out there promising that they’re going to lower rates when the law requires that utilities are entitled to a fair rate of return and are entitled to get their cost back?” Lane asked. “Electing does not seem to be good … for this process.”
Lane said the commission already must file its rules with the Secretary of State’s Office and take public comment on them.
“So let me just ask you to please vote no on this bill,” Lane told the committee.
Sen. Mike Stuart, R-Kanawha, responded that he thought it was important for the Legislature to “reassert oversight over the PSC.”
Rate hike fatigue has set in for West Virginians in recent years.
West Virginia ratepayers faced a 90% climb in average residential electricity retail price from 2005 to 2020, per Energy Information Administration data. Only Michigan had a greater increase by percentage.
The average monthly bill for use of 4,500 gallons for a customer of West Virginia American Water, the state’s largest investor-owned water utility, escalated from $40.26 in 2005 to $85.52 in 2022. Twelve rate hikes approved by the commission drove those increases.
In November, the commission approved interim purchased gas cost recovery rates raising the average monthly residential bills by 15% and 28% for customers of Mountaineer Gas and Hope Gas, respectively.