Senate passage

Pictured in this Wednesday photo is the West Virginia Senate Chamber, where senators approved a bill that would make rules and regulations promulgated by the state Public Service Commission to legislative review.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — A bill that sailed Wednesday through the West Virginia Senate would make rules and regulations promulgated by the state Public Service Commission subject to legislative review.

The Senate approved Senate Bill 245 in a 31-1 vote, advancing it to the House of Delegates for its consideration.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

