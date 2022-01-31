If the House of Delegates passes the legislation, schools would have to have at least one filling station per 200 occupants, one per floor, one per wing, one per food service area and “one near gymnasiums and outdoor learning and activity areas, including playgrounds and athletic facilities.”
The filling stations would have to provide filtered water and be touchless. They could be integrated into water fountains.
Also, if a school underwent a “major improvement,” the bill would require replacing or retrofitting at least half of the water coolers — which cool water at drinking fountains — to accommodate bottle filling.
The bill defines a “major improvement” as increasing square footage by more than 5,000 square feet or renovations “with a cost greater than $500,000 where plumbing work constitutes more than 20% of the project’s construction cost.”
Sen. Amy Grady, R-Mason and a public school teacher, is the lead sponsor of the legislation, Senate Bill 246. On the Senate floor Friday, she said her school already has these stations.
“I have fewer students leaving my classroom to go out in the hallway during the day,” Grady said. “They’re drinking more water; they seem to be happier, healthier.”
She argued that the cost would be minimal.
Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier and a former county board of education member, responded that “we’ve had lots of talk on cost here over the last couple of minutes. Where’s the fiscal note?”
A fiscal note is a form, often filled out by a state agency, estimating the cost of a bill. Baldwin called the legislation an “unfunded mandate.”
“I’d just like to take a minute to read from the bill, because I’m not sure everybody realizes how immensely regulatory this is,” he said.
“We’re mandating that they do it, and we’re mandating how they do it and where they do it, and how frequently they do it, and not only in their new buildings but in their existing buildings when they’re renovated,” he said. “That’s the issue. Of course it’s a good idea, but we’re telling them how to do their jobs.”
The Senate passed the bill 26-3. The no votes were from Baldwin and Sens. Hannah Geffert, D-Berkeley, and Dave Sypolt, R-Preston.
Absent were Sens. Bob Beach, D-Monongalia; Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson; Randy Smith, R-Tucker; David Stover, R-Wyoming; and Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell.
