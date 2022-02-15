CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate on Monday passed a bill that would stop teachers from receiving all their 15 annual leave days at the start of each school year.
Teachers and other public school workers would instead accrue 1.5 days per month of employment under Senate Bill 509, if the House of Delegates also passes the legislation. Teachers’ annual employment periods are generally 10 months.
That 1.5 number would be a minimum, so county boards of education could offer a faster accrual rate.
The vote was 18-15, despite Republicans’ supermajority in the Senate and despite one Democrat, Sen. Bob Beach, D-Monongalia, being absent.
Joining all the Democrats in voting no were Republican Sens. Amy Grady, R-Mason; Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur; Patrick Martin, R-Lewis; Mark Maynard, R-Wayne; and David Stover, R-Wyoming.
“Teachers have a different job than a lot of other state employees,” Grady, who is also a public school teacher, said on the Senate floor.
“When you’re teaching, you work with 20 to 30 people who are literally wiping snot on your hands, literally throwing up on your shoes, literally in your face all day long and you just can’t simply retreat from those sicknesses,” she said.
Grady said she could support the bill if teachers were given five of the days upfront, but she never proposed an amendment on the floor to provide this.
She also said the timing for the bill is wrong, even with it not taking effect until the school year after next. She said teachers are being forced to take leave days amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Senate Education Committee Chairwoman Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, is the bill’s lone sponsor. She ran the legislation through her committee.
She said she wanted “to emphasize that the purpose of this bill is to help us address teacher absenteeism and try to encourage teachers to be in the classroom educating those kids.”
The bill does have a caveat: County schools superintendents would have the option to advance a first-year employee their leave days.
That advance would be allowed under these circumstances:
accident
sickness
death in immediate family
life-threatening illness of spouse, parents or child
reasons under The Parental Leave Act,
reasons under the Family and Medical Leave Act
other cause approved by the county school board.
Ryan Quinn covers education for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.