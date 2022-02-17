CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate unanimously approved a bill Wednesday that would protect West Virginians from sexual extortion.
Senate Bill 86, lead sponsored by Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, calls for the creation of a criminal offense of sexual extortion and sexual extortion by a person holding a position of trust, supervisory authority or disciplinary power over another person, or the attempt to do so.
Woelfel said the bill was important to fill gaps in the law as West Virginia continues to seek out what it can do for victims of sexual offenses.
“Once again West Virginia will move to the forefront in terms of how we handle and treat our victims of sexual exploitation,” he said.
Sen. Charles Trump, R-Morgan, said West Virginia’s extortion bill currently only covers when someone threatens someone to obtain money.
“This was at the request of prosecutors who believed some clarity is needed as to whether or not a separate criminal offense was needed to be defined for conduct that we would all agree is despicable,” he said.
The bill states that a person who intentionally coerces, threatens to injure or causes injury to the character, person, employment or property of another person or their family with the purpose to engage in sexual activities is guilty of a felony and should be imprisoned for one to five years.
If the accused holds a position of trust or authority over their victim, the sentence would be for three to five years, the bill says.
The penalty for extortion would also be increased from a one- to five-year prison sentence to one to 10 years. Attempted extortion, currently a misdemeanor, would also become a felony, with a sentence of one to five years.
During a meeting of the West Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee in January, Nancy Hoffman, the state coordinator for the West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information and Services, said a hole was found in the law last year when a college student in her last semester said her student placement adviser said he would not pass her unless she had sex with him.
Woelfel said that conduct is very common in the state and nationally.
“Now there would be no remedy, but with this particular bill that would be a felony and the person will be held accountable,” he said.
The bill was also sponsored by Amy Grady, R-Mason; Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha; Mike Caputo, D-Marion; Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier; Jack David Woodrum, R-Summers, and Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur.
All 34 senators voted in favor of the bill.
The bill will now go to the House of Delegates for its review.