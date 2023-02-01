CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate on Wednesday passed a bill that would ban the video platform app TikTok from the state's government-owned devices.
Senators unanimously approved Senate Bill 426, which was introduced at the request of Gov. Jim Justice. The bill now goes to the House of Delegates.
Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, said the bill would allow the state's chief information security officer to establish standards on the state’s technology platform that allows it to remove, ban or block access to specific platforms and services that are deemed harmful.
Weld said the bill is a result of discussions about TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, Weld said.
In addition to state agencies, the ban would apply to devices owned by local government entities, county boards of education and state institutions of higher education.
More than half of US states have banned the platform on state-owned devices over concerns user data could be shared with China’s authoritarian government, the AP reported. Congress also banned the platform from most U.S. government-issued devices.
A similar bill is pending in the House Judiciary Committee.
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.
