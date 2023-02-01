The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

This Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 photo shows the icon for TikTok taken in New York.

 AP Photo

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate on Wednesday passed a bill that would ban the video platform app TikTok from the state's government-owned devices.

Senators unanimously approved Senate Bill 426, which was introduced at the request of Gov. Jim Justice. The bill now goes to the House of Delegates. 

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

