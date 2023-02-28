CHARLESTON — Legislation that would expand eligible use of electric bicycles in West Virginia is headed for the governor’s desk.
The Senate forwarded House Bill 2062 to the governor in a 33-0 vote Monday.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
CHARLESTON — Legislation that would expand eligible use of electric bicycles in West Virginia is headed for the governor’s desk.
The Senate forwarded House Bill 2062 to the governor in a 33-0 vote Monday.
HB 2062 would allow Class 2 electric bicycle use in West Virginia and ease restrictions on Class 3 electric bicycle use.
Existing state law doesn’t provide for Class 2 electric bicycles, which HB 2062 would define as having a motor used exclusively to propel the bike that can’t assist when the bike reaches 20 miles per hour.
Electric bicycles have a small electric motor that helps power them.
State code does provide for Class 1 and Class 3 electric bicycles.
Class 1 electric bicycles have motors that assist only when the rider is pedaling and stop assisting when the bike reaches 20 mph, according to state code. Class 3 electric bicycles have motors that assist only when the rider is pedaling and that stop assisting when the bike reaches 28 mph.
HB 2062 would lift the prohibition of Class 3 electric bicycle use on non-highway or non-roadway bike paths, multiuse or single- use trails.
The bill’s lead sponsor, Delegate Heather Tully, R-Nicholas, has said the measure would promote tourism.
The legislation’s stated intent is to “increase access to public lands that may otherwise be inaccessible to those with disabilities, health issues or age-related limitations.”
Tully worked to craft the bill with Joseph Overbaugh, chief operating officer of Fission Cycles LLC, a Davisville-based electric bicycle manufacturer.
Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.