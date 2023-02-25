The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Tax cut passes Senate

The West Virginia Senate voted 33-0 Saturday to approve an amended version of House Bill 2526, which cuts the state’s personal income tax.

 WILL PRICE | West Virginia Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate suspended constitutional rules Saturday to approve a personal income tax cut bill that had been advanced out of committee only hours earlier. Lawmakers passed an amended version of House Bill 2526 with a vote of 33-0. There was no discussion, save for an explanation of the bill.

Earlier in the day, the Senate Finance Committee advanced the amended bill during a meeting that lasted only minutes and included minimal discussion.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV.

