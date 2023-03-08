The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PFAS bill welcomed

West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser welcomed a state Senate legislative panel’s advancement of a bill Tuesday aimed at laying the groundwork for stronger protection against PFAS.

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate will vote on a bill aimed at better positioning the state to protect against a class of industrial chemicals linked to increased cancer risk.

The Senate Government Organization Committee on Tuesday advanced House Bill 3189, which would target per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, better known as PFAS, man-made chemicals common in our food packaging, clothes and blood.

