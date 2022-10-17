The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20211014 cybersecurity 05.jpg
Buy Now

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Marshall University’s Institute for Cyber Security on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the Weisberg Applied Engineering Complex in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito has joined her peers in reintroducing a bill to strengthen measures to combat sexual assault on college campuses.

Capito, R-W.Va., said Tuesday she recently joined senators Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., to reintroduce the bipartisan, bicameral Campus Accountability and Safety Act (CASA).

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.