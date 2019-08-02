The Herald-Dispatch
WASHINGTON, D.C. - As the Senate voted Thursday on a federal budget bill, West Virginia's two senators were split.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., joined the majority in approving the $1.37 trillion budget.
"I'm glad that President Trump and the administration were able to negotiate a budget agreement with House leadership that allows us to now move forward with the appropriations process," Capito said in a statement. "One of our most important jobs as members of Congress is delivering the resources to fund our government, provide certainty and support for our military and our veterans, and ensure economic stability for American families. This agreement puts us on the path to accomplish all of those goals ..."
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, however, joined a bipartisan group of former governors in opposing the bill.
"...as former Governors, we were responsible for setting a budget each year that was fiscally responsible to fund our priorities," a joint statement from Manchin, Mitt Romney, R-Utah, Tom Carper, D-Del., and Rick Scott, R-Fla., read. "That's why today, we, as U.S. Senators, cannot bring ourselves to vote for this budget deal that does not put our country on a fiscally sustainable path. We cannot continue to ignore the fact that our country's $22 trillion national debt is dangerous and unsustainable. We did not run our states this way, and it's why, now as U.S. Senators, we feel strongly that we must lead by example and say that this is not the way to run our country either."