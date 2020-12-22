HUNTINGTON — Five Cabell County women were listed among new COVID-19 deaths reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Tuesday.
They were 77, 67, 81, 79 and 94 years old, bringing the county’s total number of virus-related deaths to 85. A total of 42 new deaths were recorded in the state, a new daily record.
West Virginia has now recorded 1,171 deaths related to the virus. There were also 1,400 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday, for a total of 74,737.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (624), Berkeley (5,348), Boone (942), Braxton (227), Brooke (1,213), Cabell (4,593), Calhoun (116), Clay (236), Doddridge (212), Fayette (1,536), Gilmer (295), Grant (683), Greenbrier (1,194), Hampshire (832), Hancock (1,609), Hardy (661), Harrison (2,478), Jackson (1,027), Jefferson (2,108), Kanawha (7,904), Lewis (421), Lincoln (671), Logan (1,449), Marion (1,510), Marshall (1,801), Mason (906), McDowell (830), Mercer (2,303), Mineral (2,000), Mingo (1,261), Monongalia (4,778), Monroe (556), Morgan (560), Nicholas (576), Ohio (2,282), Pendleton (235), Pleasants (303), Pocahontas (319), Preston (1,352), Putnam (2,725), Raleigh (2,408), Randolph (1,007), Ritchie (301), Roane (264), Summers (374), Taylor (593), Tucker (276), Tyler (290), Upshur (739), Wayne (1,526), Webster (121), Wetzel (601), Wirt (185), Wood (4,336) and Wyoming (1,040).
Cabell County reported 1,788 active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, while Wayne County reported 285 active cases.
Free COVID-19 testing, such as recurring testing and pharmacy drive-thru offerings, can be located on the testing map at https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported two new COVID-19-related deaths Monday evening, bringing the county’s total to 44 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Updated case information for the county was unavailable at press time Tuesday.
Elsewhere in the state, the Ohio Department of Health said a Pfizer allotment of 89,700 COVID-19 vaccine doses will arrive Thursday, Dec. 24, an increase of 19,500 more than was previously expected, and an additional 69,700 Moderna doses will arrive later this week. The new doses will go to hospitals that have not received vaccinations from the first allocation.
There were more than 6,500 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide Tuesday, for a total of 637,032, with 8,252 virus-related deaths.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, received COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday, together with top state lawmakers.
The Democratic governor thanked the top two Republican legislative leaders, Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers, for joining him in “setting the right example for the people of Kentucky.”
The head of the Kentucky national guard, lieutenant governor and state police commissioner will receive vaccines Wednesday, Beshear said.
“As more quantities become available, we will be providing them to more officeholders and/or critical physicians,” he said. “Again, we’re doing this in a way that preserves 99.99% of these for front-line workers and for long-term care but builds confidence as we go.”
About 7,000 Kentuckians, the vast majority of them health care workers in hospitals, have been vaccinated since Dec. 14. Front-line health care workers and long-term care residents will continue to receive vaccinations into February.
Kentucky reported 3,057 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday, for a total of 247,344, and 28 virus-related deaths, for a total of 2,440.
The state’s test positivity rate is 8.48%, down slightly from Monday. The positivity rate is an indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus, according to the World Health Organization. If the rate is less than 5% for two weeks and testing is widespread, the virus is considered under control.
In Boyd County, the health department reported 30 new cases Tuesday, for a total of 2,790, with patients’ ages ranging from 15 to 77. There have been 40 virus-related deaths in the county.
There had been 17,790,376 total cases of COVID-19 across the U.S. as of Monday evening, according to the most recent information released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There had been 316,844 virus-related deaths as of Monday.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.