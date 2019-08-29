CHARLESTON - Authorities charged West Virginia state Sen. Mike Maroney with soliciting prostitution Tuesday, saying they have possession of an exchange of explicit texts between him and a woman charged with prostitution.
"I don't care about a mess," Maroney, R-Marshall and chairman of the Senate Health and Human Resources Committee, allegedly texted Cortnie Clark, who is also facing charges related to prostitution.
His remark referred to Clark's residence, which police described as littered with used condoms, used and uncapped hypodermic needles, trash and "an unimaginable amount of human feces and human urine throughout."
A criminal complaint against Maroney, 51, filed in Marshall County Magistrate Court spells out the conversations. Clark, in what police say is the last text between them on June 19, sent Maroney a photo of herself along with a message inviting him to have sex with her, according to the complaint.
According to police, on May 14, Clark and Maroney first texted back and forth about arranging a rendezvous. They discussed rates and the length of time for Clark's services.
Clark, police say, refused to meet before Maroney sent a picture of himself. Maroney did so, which police said is the same person on Maroney's driver's license. In July, they seized Maroney's phone from his car at the Pittsburgh airport while he was out of town.
On June 5, Maroney asked to stop by for a "massage," which he elaborated to be a "quick in and out," the complaint states.
The complaint states police have also obtained provider data linking the phone number to Maroney.
According to Glen Dale Police Chief Edward Vogler, Maroney turned himself in around 9 a.m. Wednesday. He pleaded not guilty to three misdemeanor charges and was released on bail.
Vogler said that while police have Maroney's phone, they have not yet been able to access the text messages within it. However, Vogler felt comfortable prosecuting with the information listed in the complaint.
Maroney faces three misdemeanor charges: conspiracy, house of ill fame and assignation, and prostitution. Vogler said some of those individuals who have pleaded guilty to similar crimes involving Clark have been fined and received a one-year suspended sentence.
Paul Harris, Maroney's lawyer, did not immediately respond to a text message Wednesday morning. When the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported police had seized Maroney's phone, Harris said he sent a letter to Marshall County Prosecuting Attorney Rhonda Wade.
Though Maroney had not yet been charged, he said he wrote the letter in response to "rumors" and to deny Maroney ever met Clark. Harris also provided the Gazette-Mail a video of a woman he identified as Clark, claiming to not know Maroney.
At the time, Maroney declined to comment.
"There's nothing to this story," he said. "I can't comment on it, and I'm not going to comment on it, but there's nothing to this story."
An attorney for Clark could not immediately be reached.
Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, called the allegations against Maroney "deeply disturbing."
"We obviously take these allegations concerning Senator Maroney very seriously, as they are troubling and deeply disturbing," Carmichael said in a statement. "All members of the Senate are held to high standards of conduct. We have full confidence in our legal system and will be issuing further statements as the legal proceedings continue."
A spokesman for the West Virginia Republican Party declined to comment.
Democratic Party Chairwoman Belinda Biafore issued a statement Wednesday, calling on Maroney to resign and Carmichael or Gov. Jim Justice to see to Maroney's ouster.
"Republican leadership has long tried to flaunt their faith and family values while questioning ours, but when one of their own is in this kind of trouble, they have nothing to say," she said.