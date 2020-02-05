CHARLESTON — West Virginia state Schools Superintendent Steve Paine is, again, leaving the position, about three years after being hired to return.
His announcement comes at an uncertain time for West Virginia education, with national test scores that have garnered criticism, regulations for the state's first charter schools still not settled, a public school accountability system that's still being developed and schools that haven't been rebuilt from the 2016 floods.
In a Wednesday morning news release, Paine announced his departure effective June 30 -- or earlier if the state Board of Education finds a suitable replacement.
“After months of consideration and heartfelt discussion with my family, I have decided to retire my position as the State Superintendent of West Virginia.” Paine said, “It has been an honor and my privilege to serve this state, the Governor, and the students of West Virginia. Unfortunately, a member of my family is facing a health crisis and I want to be fully present for my family.”
“I have grown children, one grandchild who I adore, and hopes for more grandchildren in the future,” he said. “It is time for me to dedicate myself to spending time with my family.”
Paine, who previously was state superintendent from mid-2005 through the end of 2010, was re-hired in March 2017 by a state Board of Education that had already greatly changed just three months into then-Democratic Gov. Jim Justice's tenure.
Due to vacancies and resignations on the board, Justice was able to appoint a majority of the board members before the vote to hire Paine.
The board swiftly dumped the state's nascent A-F grading system for entire schools that Earl Ray Tomblin had pushed when he was governor.
Justice then pushed a broad education bill in 2017. Among other things, it eliminated the state agency that visited and reviewed schools and school systems and banned the Smarter Balanced statewide standardized tests.
When Justice eventually reverted to being a Republican, the GOP had finally taken over state government.
They pushed laws to legalize charter schools and private school vouchers and reduce the power of labor while not focusing on shoring up health insurance coverage for public employees or increasing teacher wages. The first two statewide public school worker strikes occurred in 2018 and 2019, over these and other issues.
Amid all this, the state Department of Education, under Paine's leadership, developed a new system that's supposed to hold schools and school systems accountable for student test scores and other measures, like attendance. It grades schools with multiple colors, instead of a single letter.
Some sort of accountability system is required to comply with a new federal law. While the federal government approved the state's submission after rejecting certain parts, the state system is a work in progress.
In October, the National Assessment of Educational Progress released its 2019 results.
Compared to 2017, the last time the national test was given, West Virginia had the country's biggest average score drop in fourth-grade math. In eighth-grade math, the state saw more stagnation.
In fourth-grade reading, West Virginia returned to its low point in data going back to 1992. And in eighth-grade reading, it remained stuck at that low point
In presentations to lawmakers this year, Paine guaranteed that those scores will improve the next time the test is given.
He said this is because the state's new programs and systems are in place, and he asked them for stability.