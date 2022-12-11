CHARLESTON — Dawn Newell’s list of who relies on the stream gauge network in flood-prone West Virginia was long. Emergency responders, water managers, environmental and transportation agencies, universities, utilities, recreational enthusiasts and consulting firms all made the list.
The list of stream gauge uses that Newell ran by a panel of state lawmakers during an interim session of the West Virginia Legislature on Tuesday was long, too: providing flood warnings, monitoring environmental conditions to protect aquatic habitats, assessing water quality, regulating pollutant discharges, determining if streams are safe for recreation, designing reservoirs, roads, bridges and wastewater facilities.
A stream gauge measures and records how much water flows in a waterway or its discharge.
“We all use these gauges in a lot of ways,” Newell, assistant director of the Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Water and Waste Management, told the Joint Legislative State Water Resources Oversight Commission Tuesday morning.
But just an hour earlier, another panel of West Virginia legislators heard about funding issues threatening the state’s stream gauge network.
A representative of the West Virginia Water Gaging Council and the U.S. Geological Survey told the Joint Legislative Flooding Committee that the state is having trouble providing its share of funding under a cost-sharing agreement it has with other agencies that supports the stream gauge network.
The West Virginia Emergency Management Division hasn’t been able to cover a $56,000 increase in the state’s share of the cost to operate the network, Jeremy White, of the Water Gaging Council and the U.S. Geological Survey, reported to the Joint Legislative Flooding Committee.
The state Department of Environmental Protection stepped in to commit to covering the $56,000 cost increase, White said. But the DEP is still working to obtain that funding needed to ensure that no gauges are discontinued, officials told the committee.
“The DEP, we do not want to eliminate gauges, so that’s why this year we’re trying to make up for that funding shortfall,” Mindy Neil, of the Division of Water and Waste Management, said. “So we’ll curtail spending in other places, reduce some of our funds from other research and equipment costs, things like that to try to come up with the $56,000.”
The Emergency Management Division did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
White showed lawmakers a chart indicating that from fiscal year 2022 to fiscal year 2023, West Virginia’s share of stream gauge costs rose roughly $56,000 to just over $876,000, 39% of the $2.26 million in total funding supporting West Virginia’s stream gauges. The U.S. Geological Survey’s cost responsibility for fiscal year 2023 is just under $550,000. Other local, federal and private funding comprises the remaining roughly $837,000.
West Virginia’s cost share of stream gauge funding increased from $765,000 for fiscal year 2019 to $876,230 for fiscal year 2023, White said. Hikes in the costs of securing and repairing equipment plus increases in salaries have driven the state’s higher stream gauge price tag, White told legislators.
White indicated that the stream gauge network consists of 183 gauges in West Virginia. He noted that the DEP uses gauge data when considering gas, oil and mining permit applications and that state Division of Highways bridge and culvert design is based on stream gauge data.
“The (National) Weather Service is doing all its flood forecasting predictions, the Army Corps of Engineers is mitigating floods through operations at reservoir sites,” White said. “FEMA uses data for flood frequency analysis so these 100-year events that we speak of, that data’s all based on long-term stream gauge data.”
The gauge network has been operating without a signed agreement since July, White said.
“Really, it’s out of good faith that Emergency Management will continue working with us to secure that agreement and on the basis that DEP is going to be able to find the additional funds to maintain that,” White said. “We don’t want to shut any gauges down just because we’re unable to meet that agreement.”
White told lawmakers that crafting legal documentation for a network funding agreement has been a “stumbling block.”
“We’ve passed that agreement on to Emergency Management. It’s been reviewed,” White said. “There’s apparently state policy that kind of conflicts with what we asked for in that agreement, so really, we’re just working to come up with a document that satisfies both our needs and Emergency Management’s needs. We do sign those funding agreements with other partners in the state, so I’m not sure why there’s more scrutiny or significant issues with that particular agreement.”
Outgoing Senate Minority Leader Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, said he had heard that a gauge in Hines, an unincorporated community in Greenbrier County just north of the Meadow River, would be decommissioned.
White said he had suggested the Hines gauge could be discontinued because there was another gauge in Rainelle, roughly five miles away, that could be “kind of a representative site” for the flood-vulnerable area.
“The whole point about having two (gauges) in the Meadow River Valley was the Meadow River Valley gets flooded and lives are at stake,” Baldwin said. “My great-grandmother was flooded there multiple times throughout her life, and it continues today. So the idea that we would decommission one (because) we’ve already got another one there when we were trying to expand them in order to save lives and save property, I was just absolutely stunned.”
White said the current network of gauges likely would be covered this year. But he reported that there hasn’t been any money spent on additional gauges since 2019, when 15 new sites were added and 24 others were upgraded.
“I think we could absolutely add additional gauging, particularly kind of on the flood warning side,” White said.
A study released last year by First Street Foundation, a nonprofit research group that quantifies climate risk, found that more than half of West Virginia’s critical infrastructure — including fire, police and power stations — are at risk of becoming inoperable due to flooding. That was a higher share than in any other state.
The current budget for West Virginia’s gauge network doesn’t cover any new gauges, according to White.
“I think the return on investment for gauges is pretty significant from all the other issues we’ve had to deal with,” Flooding Committee co-chair Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, said.
West Virginia officials’ struggle to secure funding for stream gauges comes amid $112.7 million surplus that the Governor’s Office announced last week, boasting $453.6 million in year-to-date severance tax collections.
Roughly an hour after he lobbied for continued stream gauging in the Meadow River Valley as a member of the Joint Legislative Flooding Committee, Baldwin spent another one of his final meetings as senator after losing a re-election bid urging fellow lawmakers to support the stream gauge network during the Joint Legislative State Water Resources Oversight Commission meeting.
“I ask my colleagues to consider funding these stream gauge networks because they are so important to economic development, community development, recreation, infrastructure and saving lives. It’s really that simple,” Baldwin said. “ … Remember this when it comes to budget time because it’s really important for all our districts.”
“Missing data in the data world is a bad thing,” White said. “We want continuous data as much as possible.”