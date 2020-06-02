HUNTINGTON — State Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins announced a new video initiative dubbed ‘And Justice for All’ on Monday afternoon, an effort to engage the public in the state’s judicial system.
In the form of short 1-2 minute videos to be released each week, Jenkins said he hopes to create a better understanding of the court system in West Virginia.
“We’re calling this initiative ‘And Justice for All’ and what it is really is a public education, public information, student education initiative to talk about the judicial system in general and our courts in West Virginia,” Jenkins said during a virtual news conference. “We plan on releasing these videos each week for a number of months ahead.”
Jenkins said while the judicial system is an important part of citizens’ lives, many people don’t connect with it until a problem arises.
“This is an opportunity to grow awareness about the judicial system, how it works,” he said.
“We know so much of the public attention is on the executive branch and the legislative branch, understandably so, but the judicial branch is so important, it’s what the public is going to be relying on to make sure they are treated equally and fairly under our system of government and justice.”
The videos are not specifically targeted for any age or grade level, Jenkins said.
“These are targeted for the public in general,” he said. “Whether you’re in a government civics class in eighth grade, or you’re taking a college class, or you’re like me, almost 60 years old, and you just want to learn more about the judicial system in West Virginia.”
Fully created and produced in-house by West Virginia Supreme Court employees, the initiative is not costing taxpayers any additional dollars.
The videos can be found each week online at courtswv.gov at the ‘YouTube’ link, as well as on the court’s social media pages. The first episode of the campaign was release on Monday.
Jenkins encouraged those interested to ask questions and submit feedback on the posts.
“We hope this is something that will have a long shelf-life and people each week will find new episodes for more information about how the judicial system works,” he said. “We hope this will be something people find not only entertaining, but also informative.”