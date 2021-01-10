HUNTINGTON — More than 1,400 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia on Sunday for a total of 101,212 cases of the virus.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 1,434 new cases Sunday.
There were also 12 new virus-related deaths reported, for a total of 1,582.
Among the deaths reported Sunday were a 77-year-old male from Hardy County, an 89-year-old male from Upshur County, a 52-year-old male from Logan County, a 74-year-old female from Raleigh County, an 84-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 89-year-old male from Harrison County, a 66-year-old male from Boone County, an 81-year-old female from Marion County, a 70-year-old male from McDowell County, a 77-year-old male from Hampshire County, an 80-year-old male from Upshur County and a 78-year-old male from Boone County.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,124), Berkeley (7,412), Boone (1,202), Braxton (625), Brooke (1,633), Cabell (6,025), Calhoun (169), Clay (285), Doddridge (312), Fayette (2,031), Gilmer (484), Grant (877), Greenbrier (1,823), Hampshire (1,145), Hancock (2,162), Hardy (986), Harrison (3,655), Jackson (1,381), Jefferson (2,766), Kanawha (9,702), Lewis (650), Lincoln (932), Logan (1,945), Marion (2,492), Marshall (2,391), Mason (1,203), McDowell (1,087), Mercer (3,474), Mineral (2,257), Mingo (1,632), Monongalia (6,049), Monroe (746), Morgan (772), Nicholas (818), Ohio (2,850), Pendleton (392), Pleasants (689), Pocahontas (418), Preston (1,992), Putnam (3,319), Raleigh (3,261), Randolph (1,516), Ritchie (457), Roane (358), Summers (561), Taylor (837), Tucker (404), Tyler (440), Upshur (1,173), Wayne (1,964), Webster (194), Wetzel (813), Wirt (266), Wood (5,734), Wyoming (1,327).
Cabell County reported 1,973 active cases Sunday, while Wayne County reported 384.
In Ohio, there were 28 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Lawrence County, for a total of 4,232, with patients’ ages ranging from 4 to 66. The county reported a new COVID-related death Sunday for a total of 47 deaths related to the virus.
Statewide, more than 6,000 new cases were reported, for a total of 777,065, and 28 deaths, for a total of 9,627.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 25 new positive cases Sunday, for a total of 3,601. Patients’ ages ranged from 2 months to 83 years old. The county has reported 46 virus-related deaths.
Statewide, there have been 303,625 total cases reported, with 2,901 deaths.
More than 248,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Sunday, for a total of 22,102,069, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 371,084 deaths related to the virus.