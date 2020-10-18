HUNTINGTON — West Virginia passed 20,000 positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, for a total of 20,081, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
There have been 399 virus-related deaths in the state.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (163), Berkeley (1,390), Boone (292), Braxton (37), Brooke (194), Cabell (1,190), Calhoun (32), Clay (55), Doddridge (65), Fayette (716), Gilmer (62), Grant (178), Greenbrier (156), Hampshire (119), Hancock (191), Hardy (101), Harrison (623), Jackson (348), Jefferson (521), Kanawha (3,320), Lewis (65), Lincoln (212), Logan (707), Marion (355), Marshall (245), Mason (166), McDowell (105), Mercer (568), Mineral (202), Mingo (502), Monongalia (2,224), Monroe (194), Morgan (98), Nicholas (173), Ohio (455), Pendleton (68), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (63), Preston (174), Putnam (782), Raleigh (660), Randolph (375), Ritchie (25), Roane (86), Summers (77), Taylor (160), Tucker (52), Tyler (24), Upshur (222), Wayne (487), Webster (19), Wetzel (81), Wirt (28), Wood (479), Wyoming (172).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 451 active cases Sunday.
In Wayne County, the health department reported 56 active cases Sunday. Free testing is offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at the Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Ave., Wayne.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19, with patients’ ages ranging from 20-98. The county has reported a total of 915 cases, with 773 out of isolation and 25 deaths. Fairland Middle School will close for two weeks until Monday, Nov. 2, because of at least one positive case.
Statewide, more than 1,500 new cases were reported, for a total of 181,787, with 5,067 total deaths.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19. The ages range from 36 to 83, with three isolating at home and one in the hospital.
The county has reported a total of 617 cases, with 457 recovered and 20 deaths.
Statewide, there were 810 new cases reported, for a total of 87,607. There were also five new deaths, for a total of 1,317. The reported deaths included a 76-year-old man from Boyd County and a 67-year-old man from Greenup County.
“Once again, we are seeing our case numbers growing instead of shrinking, and we must do better,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. “All of the things that we want to do, like fully re-engaging our economy and getting our children back to in-person instruction, is dependent on everyone taking this virus a lot more seriously. Mask up, maintain social distance, wash your hands frequently, keep gatherings to no more than 10 people and avoid traveling to virus hotspots. We can get where we need to be but only together as Team Kentucky.”
More than 50,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Sunday, for a total of 8,081,489, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 218,511 deaths related to the virus.