CHARLESTON — Tax cuts continue to headline discussions leading into the 86th West Virginia Legislature, with one budgetary watchdog group urging the state to be cautious with its now projected $1.8 billion budget surplus.

Gov. Jim Justice and leaders of the House of Delegates and Senate all have said they want to present tax cuts that will benefit state residents. Justice said he plans to unveil historic tax cuts during his 7 p.m. State of the State address Wednesday in front of lawmakers.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

