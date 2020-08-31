HUNTINGTON — A 89-year-old man from Kanawha County is the 213th virus-related death for West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
As of 10 a.m. Sunday, DHHR reports there have been 430,940 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 10,110 total cases and 213 deaths.
“As we honor the life of this gentleman, we must continue to do our part to slow the growth of this virus in West Virginia,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “Our thoughts go out to all who are grieving during this time.”
Cases per county are: Barbour (33), Berkeley (798), Boone (139), Braxton (9), Brooke (88), Cabell (530), Calhoun (9), Clay (26), Doddridge (6), Fayette (268), Gilmer (18), Grant (139), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (92), Hancock (122), Hardy (73), Harrison (265), Jackson (201), Jefferson (355), Kanawha (1,393), Lewis (32), Lincoln (115), Logan (479), Marion (217), Marshall (133), Mason (102), McDowell (70), Mercer (297), Mineral (144), Mingo (236), Monongalia (1,113), Monroe (117), Morgan (37), Nicholas (52), Ohio (290), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (42), Preston (140), Putnam (278), Raleigh (356), Randolph (223), Ritchie (5), Roane (29), Summers (19), Taylor (105), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (248), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (9), Wood (305), Wyoming (66).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 207 active cases Sunday.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The county has reported a total of 460 cases, with 353 out of isolation. Six people are hospitalized (one of which is a re-admission).
Statewide, there were 122,262 cases as of 2 p.m. Sunday, with 4,128 deaths.
In Kentucky, 462 new cases were reported Sunday, for a total of 48,032. The new cases included 79 children 18 and younger, with 13 of those being 5 years old or younger. There were also nine new deaths reported, for a total of 930.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a total of 5,934,824 cases of COVID-19 across the U.S. on Sunday. There have been 182,149 deaths related to the virus.