WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the 2023 tax filing season wraps up for many and the IRS is embracing new ways to better serve taxpayers, civic-minded volunteers in West Virginia are sought to help improve the future of the IRS by joining the Taxpayer Advocacy Panel (TAP).

TAP members help bring grassroots concerns to the attention of the IRS, and work on a variety of issues to improve IRS services and taxpayer satisfaction. Applications for the 2024 TAP year are open until April 30. Newly selected TAP members will volunteer to serve a three-year term starting in December.

