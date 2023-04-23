IRONTON — A West Virginia woman who was sentenced to four to six years in prison in a drug case will be released early following a hearing in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Ashley Sauceda, 29, of Morgantown, has served a little more than two years after pleading guilty to trafficking and possession of drugs.
Judge Andy Ballard ordered that Sauceda be released from prison in about a month to the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
She will be placed on probation and was ordered to complete four to six months at STAR before being released.
In an unrelated case, Lisa Moore, 43, of County Road 107, Proctorville, rejected a plea offer that would send her to prison for a year in a burglary case. The case was set for trial May 23. If convicted she could be sentenced to prison for three years.
In other cases:
Dwayne L. Kritzwiser, 49, of Lucasville, Ohio, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was placed on community control sanctions (probation) for three years, was fined $1,500, was ordered to do 200 hours of community service and get drug treatment.
Willie B. Jones, 33, of Chillicothe, Ohio, admitted to violating terms of his intervention in lieu of conviction program. He was ordered to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
Patience S. Gue, 26, of Township Road 1503, Chesapeake, admitted violating terms of her intervention in lieu of conviction program. She was ordered to do 30 days in jail and was given credit for six days already served.
Pamela R. Gibson, 55, of County Road 1, South Point, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol and possession of drugs. She had her driver’s license suspended for six months, was fined $370 and was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
Jennifer L. Collins, 51, of the 2800 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. She was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction. She was ordered to get drug treatment and do 200 hours of community service.
