BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman has been sentenced to the maximum 20 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute child pornography.

Elizabeth Kaye Haway, 43, of Princeton, also was ordered to pay $42,900 in restitution to the victim, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said Monday.

Haway's sentence will start after she completes a prison term for her conviction in state court for charges including first-degree sexual assault and sexual abuse involving the same child, a girl who was 5 years old at the time, authorities said.

Co-defendant Randall Peggs of Wheeling pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography charge and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 11.

Prosecutors said Haway recorded a pornographic video of the child and sent it to Peggs through social media.

