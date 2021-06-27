HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Working Families Party, SEIU 1199 WV/KY/OH, WV Citizen Action Group and the WV New Jobs Coalition are hosting a statewide concert series called the WV Summer Jam: Democracy, Jobs and Care-a-van Tour, which kicks off Monday in Huntington, according to a news release.
The concert is set for 5-8 p.m. Monday, June 28, at Ritter Park Shelter #2 with Jeremy Short, The Heavy Hitters, Kayla Medlin, Colten Settle, the Southside Sliders food truck, local area crafts persons and artisans, a vaccination booth hosted by the Cabell Huntington Health Department and more.
The tour ends with a day trip to Washington, D.C.