CHARLESTON - The West Virginia Department of Agriculture says some plants shipped to Rural King stores are being recalled because of the plant disease Phytophthora ramorum.
Customers who purchased a rhododendron from Rural King between March and May of 2019 should monitor the plant for signs of disease, including leaf spots and shoot dieback. Those who believe they have infected plants are asked to reach out to the WVDA at 304-558-2212.
Approximately 110 rhododendron plants from the infected nursery were shipped to West Virginia retailers and at least 17 other states also received shipments.
Plants can be destroyed by burning, deep burial or double bagging the plant with its roots in heavy-duty trash bags for disposal in a landfill. Garden tools should then be sanitized with either 10% bleach or 70% ethanol.