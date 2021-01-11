CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Water and Waste Management is now accepting comments for revisions to draft total iron Total Maximum Daily Loads for Buffalo Creek, Toney Fork, Elklick Branch and the Upper Guyandotte River.
For information and resources for the TMDL, visit www.dep.wv.gov/wvtmdl and select Upper Guyandotte in the table of the bottom of the webpage.
To discuss questions, contact TMDL Program Manager, Mindy Neil by email (Mindy.S.Neil@wv.gov) or leave a message at 304-926-0499 ext. 438856.
Comments must be submitted no later than Feb. 8 and should be emailed or sent to Mindy.S.Neil@wv.gov; Mindy Neil, ATTN: Revised Upper Guyandotte Draft TMDL comments, West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, 601 57th Street S.E., Charleston, WV 25304.
After consideration of public comments, the WVDEP will make appropriate revisions and submit final draft TMDLs to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for approval.