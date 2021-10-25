HUNTINGTON — Paving on a stretch of Hal Greer Boulevard was finished last week.
Contractors for the West Virginia Division of Highways completed the work, which took two weeks, the division announced in a press release. A 1.75-mile stretch of the boulevard from the eastbound ramp of Interstate 64 to Washington Avenue was paved.
“Funding for the project came from $150 million in extra highway funds requested by Gov. Jim Justice and approved by the West Virginia Legislature in June,” the press release said. “Each of WVDOH’s 10 highways districts was given a substantial portion of the money to pay for important projects in their district.”
The cost of the Hal Greer paving was about $2 million, the largest project in District 2 to be funded with the money. Old pavement on both the north- and southbound lanes was milled off to a depth of four inches and new pavement was put down. Some of the work was completed at night to decrease the impact on drivers.
A different construction project is in the works for Hal Greer Boulevard. Earlier this month, the Huntington City Council approved allocating funds for the Hal Greer Boulevard Complete Streets from 3rd Avenue to Washington Boulevard. The city is responsible for 20% of the $10,790,594 cost of the project. Partners on the project are the city, KYOVA and the West Virginia Division of Highways. Bids were expected to go out soon at the time of the meeting.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
