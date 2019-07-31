The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON - The West Virginia Department of Transportation this week announced the next round of Gov. Jim Justice's Secondary Roads Initiative projects.
"As we continue our evolution into a maintenance-first organization, Gov. Justice asked that our districts identify the maintenance projects - such as mowing, patching, paving and more - to be completed by the end of the year," Transportation Secretary Byrd White said. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing these types of activities in an open and transparent manner, and I can promise you that Gov. Justice is committed to making sure we have every resource we need to get this work done."
The full list of new projects, scheduled to be completed by Dec. 31, can be viewed by going to www.transportation.wv.gov and clicking on Secondary Road Maintenance Initiative.