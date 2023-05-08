The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Christina Mullins

Christina Mullins, commissioner for the DHHR's Bureau for Behavioral Health, told lawmakers during a legislative interim committee meeting Sunday that the state does not have enough behavioral health workers to meet its needs.

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

HUNTINGTON — West Virginia does not have enough behavioral health workers to meet the needs of its population, state lawmakers were told Sunday.

Only 13% of the state’s behavioral health needs are being met based on the number of professionals per the state's population, Christina Mullins, commissioner for the Bureau for Behavioral Health of the state Department of Health and Human Resources, told legislators.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

